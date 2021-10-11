Posted: Oct 11, 2021 12:35 PMUpdated: Oct 11, 2021 1:11 PM

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. celebrated Indigenous People's Day virtually by recapping the efforts of the Cherokee Nation, including the steps the tribe is taking with McGirt.

Hoskin Jr. says the five tribes in Oklahoma are expanding their criminal justice systems in record speed despite attempts to reverse the decision. He says Governor Kevin Stitt would like to go backwards towards anti-Indian policy days before tribal self-determination instead of embracing cooperation and change.

Chief Hoskin says McGirt vs Oklahoma ruling made clear over a year ago that federal government ought to keep its word and allow the tribes to govern their citizens on their reservations. He says the ruling declared that Oklahoma illegally acted outside of its jurisdiction in prosecuting cases on tribal lands for over a century.

Also of note in Chief Hoskin Jr's address was the fact that the Indian Health Service's Oklahoma City area office praised the tribes for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. He said the tribes have collectively administered over 350,000 COVID-19 vaccines.

Other efforts highlighted by Chief Hoskin Jr. included the Cherokee Nation's investments in broadband, healthcare infrastructure, mental health and wellness, and job growth. They have opened a meat processing facility and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) manufacturing sites, too.

Another great effort has been the protection and preservation of the sacred Cherokee Language. Chief Hoskin Jr. said they have supported the Durbin Feeling Native American Language Act of 2021 to increase their efforts to protect the Cherokee Language. He said they are investing in "efficiency homes" and constructing a new language center for Cherokee speakers to learn and prosper in. They are striving to teach a new generation of Cherokee speakers as well.

Chief Hoskin Jr. said it is a great time in America to be Native and celebrate commonalities. He says he is proud of where they stand on this Native American Day.