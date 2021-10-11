Posted: Oct 11, 2021 10:12 AMUpdated: Oct 11, 2021 10:12 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Tuesday in light of the three day holiday weekend.

District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt had said he planned to seek grants for the road that eroded away along N. 52nd W. Ave. near Skiatook. At Tuesday’s meeting, the Board will consider signing a REAP grant application for that section of road to make improvements. Talburt explains what happened in that area.

The Board will also consider making further amendments for the public entering the courthouse and other county-owned properties. Tuesday’s meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.

(Photo Courtesy of Osage County District Two Facebook Page.)