Posted: Oct 10, 2021 4:34 PMUpdated: Oct 10, 2021 4:43 PM

Tom Davis

A storm system is unfolding in the Southern Plains where a potent cold front and late season dryline are set to ignite severe storms this evening.

A moderate risk for severe weather has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center for central and eastern Oklahoma.

While the severe threat extends from southwest Missouri on south into central Texas. There is also a slight risk for excessive rainfall in northeast Oklahoma this evening, meaning there is also a threat for flash flooding.

All modes of severe weather; tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, and large hail are possible within severe storms.