Posted: Oct 06, 2021 3:19 PMUpdated: Oct 06, 2021 3:19 PM

Ty Loftis

Each year, the Pawhuska football team has a name on the back of their jersey at a home football game with the name of someone who is battling or who has dealt with cancer. The Huskies will do that next week in Thursday's home contest against Oklahoma Union.

Coach Matt Hennesy says that during the game they will be raising money to help a local family battling the disease.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Hennesy said there were 15 jerseys left without a name and if you are interested in placing a name on the back of someone's jersey, go to the Huskies Football Booster Club Facebook Page.