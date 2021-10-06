Posted: Oct 06, 2021 11:29 AMUpdated: Oct 06, 2021 11:29 AM

Garrett Giles

A two car collision in front of the south QuikTrip in Bartlesville leaves one driver with minor injuries.

According to Bartlesville Police Lt. Chris Mims, the accident occurred along Washington Boulevard at Toledo Road around 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday. Mims says one driver appeared to have minor injuries.

Motorists were asked to use caution as the scene was cleared in front of QuikTrip.