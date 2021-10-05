Posted: Oct 05, 2021 10:51 AMUpdated: Oct 05, 2021 10:51 AM

Ty Loftis

In conjunction wth homecoming festivities at Pawhuska Public Schools, interviews will continue tonight on KPGM FM 99.1 at 5:20 p.m.

Tonight's program will feature sophomore attendant Gloria Baker, the daughter of Tabitha-Valencia Baker and Randy Baker. Tonight's sophomore escort is Traven Richardson, the son of Dale and Kelli Richardson.

These interviews are being brought to you by the Pawhuska Medical Clinic and the Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home of Pawhuska. Tune in tomorrow night as we will hear from juniors Shae Bellamy and Devin Bighorse.