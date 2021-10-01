Posted: Oct 01, 2021 10:41 AMUpdated: Oct 01, 2021 10:41 AM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma Heritage Farm (OHF) Fall Festival is in full swing in the heart of Washington County.

Owner Margaret Snow says this is the sixth year that they have put on this festival on their family farm. Snow says they love transforming approximately 40 acres on their property into a fun space full of wholesome, fall entertainment. She says there is something for people of all ages.

Snow says it warms her heart to see the smiles on the faces of the children and families that come and enjoy OHF. She says faith, family and freedom is what they're all about at Oklahoma Heritage Farm.

OHF offers an 11-acre corn maze, a pumpkin patch for the kids, kiddie games and magic shows, a petting zoo, a pumpkin walk, petal tractor pulls, a pumpkin canon, pumpkin sling shots, a paintball arcade, horse-drawn wagon rides, hay rides and much more.

Snow says they have concessions on site. She says their country store is also open, which has pumpkins, books, and more for sale.

Oklahoma Heritage Farm keeps growing year after year. Snow says she grew up on the farm and she still sees her daddy as they work the land and put on the festival each year. She says it is special to do something on the property that her father would be proud of.

Snow says their family looks to continue to festival for many years through their family. She says it is a tradition like no other.

Tickets for games cost $1. Some games cost one ticket while others might cost a little more. Snow says you could even win a prize in some of the games throughout the festival.

General admission to OHF is $8 per person. Those ages two and under can attend the festival fun for free. Snow says children ages three to 12 get a pumpkin with their admission. She says over 30 activities are included in the $8 fee.

The festival started on Saturday, Sept. 25. The fun will last through Sunday, Oct. 31. General information about Oklahoma Heritage Farm can be found at ohffallfestival.com. You can also follow Oklahoma Heritage Farm on Facebook.

OHF is located 5.5 miles south of Ramona at 38512 U.S. Highway 75.

Photo credit: Oklahoma Heritage Farm