Posted: Sep 30, 2021 6:45 AMUpdated: Sep 30, 2021 6:47 AM

Tom Davis

OKM Music iis proud to be hosting Oktoberfest again! Dress in your favorite Bavarian clothing and join the fun on Saturday, October 2 between 4 and 11 p.m. on Dewey Ave. and 2nd Street-- rain or shine. You can visit OKM's Facebook page for updates on the event and all things concerning the weather.

Enjoy all the flair and flavors of the traditional German festival. Oktoberfest will bring handcrafted beers such as Oktoberfest and delicious German wine to sample. “OKM is very excited this year to collaborate with Cooper & Mill Brewing Company, Scissortail Brewing Co. and The Nook Brew Co. and Crossing 2nd for the highlight of Oktoberfest, the Bavarian brews,” said Mary Lynn Mihm, OKM Music’s Board Chairman. Traditional German food, including brats, apple strudel, and pretzels, along with other delicious foods and sweet treats will be available for purchase during the duration of the event.

Oktoberfest will have the traditional games and entertainment you know and love such as Hammerschlagen, Chicken Dance Contest, raffles, Beer Stein Race, Beer Stein Competition, and a live auction for Bedlam tickets. Kids will again enjoy face painting, Lebkuchen (cookie) decorating, and more. OKM Music is adding new activities like Penny Toss and Beer Blind Tasting for the adults; The Money Machine and Phone Scavenger Hunt for the teens; and Animal Toss game and bouncy house for the kids; and an exciting game called Zufall (Oktoberfest-themed cake walk) for all ages. Guests participating in the games and contests will win prizes.

Guests will also enjoy live polka music by the German-American Society of Tulsa Blaskapelle and Mach Schnell. The GAST folk dancers will join in the fun with genuine German folk dancing. Guests can also play authentic German games, participate in raffles, bid in a live auction for Bedlam Tickets, dance the Chicken Dance and participate in a costume contest.

The Oktoberfest store is filled with a variety of festive merchandise this year from nutcrackers, cuckoo clocks, ornaments, beer steins, hat pins, necklaces, soaps, cookies, and more are available on OKM’s Square website https://shopokm.square.site/oktoberfest and will be sold at the event.

All profits for Oktoberfest will go towards the year-round children’s programming and OKM’s music festival in June. OKM strives to spread the beauty of the arts by bringing the community together through music, laughter, unique cultural experiences, and fun. The OKM staff is excited to see everyone at OKM Oktoberfest 2021.

Tickets for Oktoberfest can be purchased at the gate, online at okmmusic.org, or by calling 918-336-9900. Adults (21+) $15, Teens (13-20) $10, and children (0-12) FREE.