Posted: Sep 29, 2021 12:39 PMUpdated: Sep 29, 2021 12:39 PM

Ty Loftis

As homecoming week continues at Barnsdall Public Schools, we will be bringing you interviews later tonight on Sportstalk KPGM FM 99.1 AM 1500. This evening's program will feature senior attendant Kia Kiser, the daughter of Shandi Bassett and junior escort Brody Walker.

These interviews are being brought to you by Performance Operating Company and Horn "E" Cattle Company. Tomorrow's homecoming theme is, "Panther Pride Spirit Day" at Barnsdall.