Posted: Sep 24, 2021 12:44 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2021 12:45 PM

Garrett Giles

Dr. Peter McCullough will address COVID-19 treatment and updates on vaccine safety and efficacy on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 6:30 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center (BCC).

Dr. McCullough is an internist and cardiologist in academic practice in Dallas, Texas. Since the outset of the pandemic, he has been a leader in the medical response to the COVID-19 disaster.

The event at the Bartlesville Community Center is free. The BCC is located at 300 SE Adams Boulevard.

For more information, call 918.327.3137.