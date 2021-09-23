Posted: Sep 23, 2021 5:02 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2021 8:02 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Emergency Management (WCEM) has once again provided swift water training to area first responders.

WCEM Director Kary Cox says the three day Swift Water Boat Operations training has prepared responders to work together during flooding and other water related emergencies, to provide life saving services to our communities. He says this is a very intense and demanding training, but our local first responders met the task and successfully completed the challenges presented to them.

Cox says they want to be sure that everyone is ready to perform these tasks efficiently, effectively and safely for both the responder and the victim that they are going out to rescue.

This is the second time WCEM has provided this training this year. Cox says there are now over 40 responders throughout Washington County that have been trained. He said they can staff five boats that are available in the County.

Mid America Rescue gave the instruction this past week. WCEM, the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Bartlesville Police, Bartlesville Fire, Oglesby Fire, Ramona Fire and Owens Fire trained together on Swift Water Boat Operations.

Photo courtesy: WCEM