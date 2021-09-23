Posted: Sep 23, 2021 11:52 AMUpdated: Sep 23, 2021 11:52 AM

Ty Loftis

The bathrooms at Osage Hills State Park have been demolished and new ones are expected to be installed in the next few weeks.

With fall scenery on the horizon, Osage Hills State Park is a great place to go, as they have more than 1,100 acres of landscape to explore. Fishing at Lookout Lake or Sand Creek are both options, as they have bass, crappie, catfish and others in the park. Cabins and RV hookups are also available.

The park is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. with trails closing at sundown.

(Photo Courtesy of Osage Hills State Park.)