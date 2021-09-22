Posted: Sep 22, 2021 9:24 AMUpdated: Sep 22, 2021 9:26 AM

Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent Chuck McCauley was our guest on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday to recap Monday night's school board meeting.

Supt. McCauley talked about the public comment segment of the meeting where 17 speakers offered their views as to whether or not the board should vote for a mask mandate to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. McCauley said that the speakers were polite. There was no vote on the issue since it was not an agenda item.

McCauley said tht anyone can check the school district's COVID numbers at any time online.

The board later voted to approve, in the consent agenda, a little over $600,000 for new air purifiers to be purchased with federal funds to put on in each room to help fight potential COVID-19 spread.

One of the big postivies, according McCauley is that enrollment is up by over 150 students with many coming from out of state.