Posted: Sep 17, 2021 3:35 PMUpdated: Sep 17, 2021 3:43 PM

Garrett Giles

Two local schools have been hit by vandalism this week in light of the new "Hit a Lick Challenge" on TikTok.

Bartlesville High School and Barnsdall High School have both fallen victim to the national "trend" this week. Students in Bartlesville removed soap dispensers and pulled paper towels over the stalls in a few bathrooms on Wednesday. In Barnsdall on Friday, a soap dispenser was removed from the recently remodeled boy's bathroom in the Student Activities Building. The item was discarded in the high school on the floor.

In a statement, Barnsdall Superintendent Jeff Lay said:

"... I hoped that BPS students were above such behaviors... These acts are illegal, and we are checking surveillance video. Our students are blessed with nice facilities, and I expect them to be respected and cared for. Stealing and vandalizing are not cool."

Lay asks parents and students to come forward if they know anything about this week’s incident or if they know of any planned vandalism that may take place at Barnsdall Public Schools.

If someone says they got a "lick" on TikTok, it means they stole something. According to our partners at KOTV News on 6, TikTok has said publicly the company is removing content and redirecting hashtags related to the "devious lick challenge."