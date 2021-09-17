Posted: Sep 17, 2021 2:16 PMUpdated: Sep 17, 2021 2:19 PM

Senator James Lankford (R-OK) joined Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) to introduce a bill to award the 13 American service members who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 26th Congressional Gold Medals.

“As we continue to grieve the loss of the 13 brave service members killed in the attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan, we must honor their sacrifice and their families’ sacrifice,” said Lankford. “The price of freedom isn’t free. These American heroes paid the ultimate price in service to their country, and we will be forever indebted to their sacrifice.”

“Thirteen brave men and women gave the last full measure to protect Americans and our Afghan allies at a critical moment in our nation’s history—they are American heroes. As the US concludes 20-years of combat in Afghanistan, I believe it’s fitting that Congress commemorates their sacrifice in this moment with the Congressional Gold Medal,” said Daines “On behalf of a grateful nation, thank you to these heroes and their families, and to all who wear the uniform and protect our freedom.”

Lankford and his colleagues are pushing for Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, Cpl. Hunter Lopez, Cpl. Daegan W. Page, Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak and Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss to receive the Congressional Gold Medal.

Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Rick Scott (R-FL), Ed Markey (D-MA), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Jim Risch (R-ID), Tina Smith (D-MN), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Todd Young (R-IN), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), John Hoeven (R-ND), Alex Padilla (D-CA), John Barrasso (R-WY), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), John Thune (R-SD), Bernie Sanders (D-VT), and John Hickenlooper (D-CO) have also cosponsored the bill.

Congresswoman Lisa McClain (R-MI) introduced a companion bill in the US House of Representatives.