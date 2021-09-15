Posted: Sep 15, 2021 2:38 PMUpdated: Sep 15, 2021 3:22 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Free Fair is ongoing this week with plenty of food, fun and entertainment for the whole family. Fair Board member Cocieta Collins talks about all of the happenings.

The event was not held in 2020. Wednesday was entry day for the indoor exhibits. Thursday will see the baked goods auctions at 5:30 p.m., calf fry dinner at 6:30 p.m., and the stick horse rodeo at 7p.m. among several other events on the first full day.

Events will be going on through Saturday at the Nowata County Fair Building. Sunday’s horse show will be held at the Nowata County Round-Up Club.