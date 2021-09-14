Posted: Sep 14, 2021 2:21 PMUpdated: Sep 14, 2021 2:21 PM

Garrett Giles

Arvest Bank will honor educators throughout its footprint for the sixth consecutive year by conducting its “We Love Teachers” campaign, which will result in 154 teachers receiving a total of $77,000 in prize money.

Awarding 154 $500 gifts to individual teachers is a sign of Arvest’s appreciation for the work teachers do, especially during a time of exceptional challenges in and out of the classroom. All prizes will go to teachers who work at public state-funded schools and are to be used for classroom needs.

“It is our pleasure to recognize teachers in our communities through this campaign,” said Kim Adams, president for Arvest in Bartlesville. “We hope this campaign and these prizes reflect our gratitude to the teachers in our communities as well as the importance of education. Teachers all deserve our thanks and appreciation for their continued efforts to make our communities better and stronger.”

To nominate a teacher to receive one of the $500 prizes, look for an Arvest Bank Facebook post about this contest now through Sept. 19, then select the link in the post to complete a nomination form.

In the five-year history of the “We Love Teachers” campaign, Arvest has awarded more than $245,000 to more than 480 teachers.