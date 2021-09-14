Posted: Sep 14, 2021 2:08 PMUpdated: Sep 14, 2021 2:08 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board approved an incentive pay plan for its teachers at Monday evening’s meeting. This is something that Superintendent David Cash has tried at other districts before, but those at the State level had always been there to stop it from going forward. Cash said he can now move forward with that plan and it is a way to honor hard working teachers.

Pawhuska is one of a handful of districts to do this in the state of Oklahoma. He says that this isn’t a competition among teachers and the students will be compared to other students across the country by using MAP testing to determine their performance level.