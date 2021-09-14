Posted: Sep 14, 2021 1:53 PMUpdated: Sep 14, 2021 3:21 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department is looking to identify a suspect from a recent shoplifting incident at Gans Mall.

The antique store, located at 204 SE Washington Boulevard, has released video surveillance of a man (pictured in blue Under Armour) taking a 100 year old Case knife. The incident took place on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 3:00 p.m.

If you have any information, call the Bartlesville Police Department's non-emergency number at 918.338.4001 and ask for Officer Levi Johnson.

Video released by Gans Mall can be found below.