Posted: Sep 14, 2021 11:47 AMUpdated: Sep 14, 2021 11:47 AM

Ty Loftis

If you would like to be a vendor for the Skiatook Pioneer Day Festival, the deadline is Wednesday. Next week’s festival starts on Thursday and will consist of carnival rides, live music and a parade.

The Third Thursday in the Park kicks things off in Central Park, as Thomas Martinez will be performing that evening beginning at 6 p.m.

On Saturday morning, there will be a 5K run at 7:30 a.m. followed by a parade at 9 a.m. Concession stands and other booths will be on hand throughout the day and music will start at 1 p.m.