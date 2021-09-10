Posted: Sep 10, 2021 12:52 PMUpdated: Sep 10, 2021 12:57 PM

Garrett Giles

Martha's Task in Bartlesville has received a generous donation from Sewing Aid.

The non-profit took to Facebook on Friday to thank Sewing Aid for the donation of 102 cones of polyester thread. Each cones has 6,000 yards of the polyester thread that will help Martha's Task seamstresses stitch away.

Martha's Task, 718 S. Johnstone Avenue, is dedicated to helping low income women by providing long-term and short-term job training. The non-profit offers a seamstress training program through which women are paid while they learn to sew and receive a sewing machine and tools when they graduate.

An Emergency Assistance Program is also offered at Martha's Task. Women can work for three hours and walk out with cash in hand to help with an immediate need.The merchandise made by their clients is sold at their store again at 718 S. Johnstone Avenue.