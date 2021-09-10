Posted: Sep 10, 2021 9:05 AMUpdated: Sep 10, 2021 9:05 AM

Garrett Giles

Governor Kevin Stitt has officially declared September as Gold Star Family Month in Oklahoma.

Stitt says we will never forget the sacrifice of Oklahoma's veterans and Gold Star families. He thanks them for our freedom.

In reflection of the events that have occurred in Afghanistan, Gov. Stitt said it is important for us to remember as Americans and thank a service member for the freedoms that we hold dear.

Thursday was the Governor's Relay Challenge training run for the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon. This year, Gov. Stitt's team is made up of veterans who served in Afghanistan. Stitt says he is glad the race is back and in person.