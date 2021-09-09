Posted: Sep 09, 2021 2:26 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2021 2:26 PM

Max Gross

A Florida man facing lewd molestation charges in Washington County could face trial later this month. Travis Poberzyn is facing the felony allegations of molesting a five-year-old girl on multiple occasions.

A motions hearing was held on Monday at the Washington County Courthouse in front of Judge Russell Vaclaw. The state brought forward a motion to present testimony by alternative means. Despite the defense objecting the motion was granted.

The court also allowed the state to have evidence entered that shows a history of methamphetamine use by Poberzyn. A ruling regarding the entry of specific evidence found in the defendant’s belongings will come at a subsequent motions hearing on September 15.

Court notes further say that Poberzyn was presented an offer by the state but still wants to go forward with a jury trial. The trial is slated for September 20. The defendant remains in custody on a $100,000 bond.