Posted: Sep 08, 2021 2:45 PMUpdated: Sep 08, 2021 2:45 PM

Garrett Giles

An Owasso teen is in critical condition after he wrecked his vehicle north of Winchester in Okmulgee County.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old was travelling southbound on U.S. Highway 75 on Wednesday morning when his vehicle departed the roadway to the left, went over a cable barrier, and made impact with a guardrail. The OHP report states that the young man’s vehicle came to rest on its passenger side.

The teen was transported by helicopter to the St. John Medical Center in Tulsa where he was admitted in critical condition with an injury to the head. OHP states that inattention was the cause of the collision.