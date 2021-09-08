Posted: Sep 08, 2021 1:37 PMUpdated: Sep 08, 2021 1:37 PM

Ty Loftis

After months of hard work from Osage County road crew employees in District Two, 52nd West Ave. is back open to traffic. District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt says they have worked since early July to make this happen. Talburt did say that he was hoping to have the striping done, but that has yet to be done.

Talburt commends his county workers who helped complete that project in such a short amount of time.