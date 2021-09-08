Posted: Sep 08, 2021 12:24 PMUpdated: Sep 08, 2021 12:24 PM

Ty Loftis

At Tuesday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, we learned that case numbers had risen slightly from last week across the county and three additional deaths had occurred. Over the past few weeks, the Health Department and Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts had been giving conflicting reports on the number of cases being reported in the county. Roberts assured the commissioners that they have resolved those issues.

The Osage County Health Department was not present to give a report at Tuesday’s meeting.