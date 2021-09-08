Posted: Sep 08, 2021 10:53 AMUpdated: Sep 08, 2021 1:36 PM

Garrett Giles

Power was restored to the area by PSO just before 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

******** ORIGINAL STORY BELOW ********

Public Service Company of Oklahoma is reporting 96 power outages in Bartlesville.

According to PSO's outage map, the Woodland Park area near Civitan Park, Wesleyan Christian School and Safari Smiles is experiencing the power outage. It is undetermined at this time as to what caused the outage.

PSO states that power went out just before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The power company anticipates power will be restored by 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.