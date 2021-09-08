Posted: Sep 08, 2021 6:37 AMUpdated: Sep 08, 2021 6:37 AM

Tom Davis

Arvest Bank (Arvest) today announces it has hired Melanie Fuller as president of Digital Banking Solutions. Fuller will lead this division as part of Arvest’s multi-year transformation strategy, which includes adopting a next generation core banking platform and enhancing capabilities in digital payments and services.

One of Fuller’s primary responsibilities will be to lead the deployment of a new next generation core banking platform. Such a platform will provide Arvest with the capabilities to build personalized, real-time banking services as well as create a platform to provide future digital experiences, products and processes to meet the needs of customers today and for generations to come.

“As we implement our strategic transformation at Arvest to meet the needs of our customers’ digital banking needs of the future, we sought a visionary leader who would help us create and deliver best-in-class products, services and experiences,” Arvest president and CEO Kevin Sabin said. “Melanie’s proven track record in delivering innovative customer experiences and technology left no doubt that she is the right person to lead us into the future.”

Fuller joins Arvest from JPMorgan Chase after a 10-year career in various leadership roles for the financial institution, including serving as the head of experience and technology for customer service and as the executive director of strategy and operations. Her experience at driving large-scale, strategic transformations across functions, lines of business and channels make her an ideal fit to lead Arvest’s digital banking strategy.

Fuller has a bachelor’s degree from Ohio Wesleyan University and a master’s degree in business administration from The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business. In her spare time, Fuller leads English as a Second Language classes and is active in her community.