Posted: Sep 08, 2021 4:15 AMUpdated: Sep 08, 2021 4:15 AM

Tom Davis

Themed "Saluting the Bounty of the County," The Washington County Free Fair runs though Saturday, September 11, at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey.

Today is Judging Day and exhibits are closed to public. The fair is opento everyone Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

4-H and FFA boys and girls will be showing their livestock such as horses, beef and dairy cattle, swine, sheep and goats plus rabbits and poultry.

Anyone can participate in the open exhibits from fruits and vegatables, art, photography, clothing, needlework, crafts and science projects.

Special events include the Cattle Women's Pie and Basket Auction is on Thursday evening at 6pm with the Pet Show on Friday evening.

Special music will be provided Thursday evening by the Garrett Brown Band and on Friday evening with Sheriff Owen.

For More Information, Log On To http://countycourthouse.org/caffeine/uploads/files/FairBook2021.pdf

North Room Cafeteria Schedule:

Thursday, September 9, 2021

Copan Aggies

Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. - Dinner: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Menu: Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy and Green Beans

***********************************************

Friday, September 10, 2021

4-H Parent Volunteer Association

Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. - Dinner: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Menu will be posted.

************************************************

Saturday, September 11, 2021

Bartlesville Indian Women

Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Menu: Indian Tacos

************************************************

Food Trucks

Open various times with various menus

ALL SUBJECT TO CHANGE