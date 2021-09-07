Posted: Sep 07, 2021 2:56 PMUpdated: Sep 07, 2021 3:22 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was arrested on one felony count and three misdemeanor charges for an alleged burglary incident that occurred on Thursday. Toni Speer appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday after posting a $1,000 bond. A motion to enhance Speer’s bond to $5,000 was denied by special judge Jared Sigler.

Court documents allege that the incident occurred at a residence on the 300 block of Wilshire Avenue in Bartlesville. Speer allegedly broke into the residence by fighting her way past the victim and allegedly locking him out of the house. A minor child was present in the home during the course of the incident. This prompted a felony charge of first degree burglary.

Speer was also charged with assault & battery, obstructing an officer and causing injury to a vehicle.