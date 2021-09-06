Posted: Sep 06, 2021 9:21 AMUpdated: Sep 06, 2021 9:21 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council may approve a 2021 REAP Grant Application when they meet again.

The Council will consider approval of the right-of-way use agreement between the City of Dewey and 222 N. Creek Street as well. Before the Council decides whether or not to enter into executive session, they may approve their meeting dates for the 2022 Calendar Year.

The Dewey City Council will meet at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at City Hall, 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue. The Dewey Public Works Authority will meet directly after the Council meeting.