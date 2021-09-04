Posted: Sep 04, 2021 10:19 AMUpdated: Sep 04, 2021 10:20 AM

Tom Davis / Garret Giles

The weather was perfect for the ribbon cutting of the new welcome center at Woolaroc on Saturday.

The event came with a bit of a surprise when prior to the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon, it was announced that the welcome center is being named after long-time CEO of the Frank Phillips Foundation, which oversees Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve and the Frank Phillips Hom, Bob Fraser.

Mr. Fraser, who recently retired from his post as CEO, was caught off guard a bit, but gracefully accepted the honor.

Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve's new Welcome Center is open to the public.

Woolaroc is located on State Highway 123 between Bartlesville and Barnsdall.