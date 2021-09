Posted: Sep 06, 2021 12:00 AMUpdated: Sep 03, 2021 10:10 AM

Tom Davis

Themed "Saluting the Bounty of the County," The Washington County Free Fair kicks off tomorrow, Tuesday, September 7, and runs though Saturday, September 11, at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION , Fair Board Members Rebecca Moses and Martin Blum said we are celebrating 107 years of the Washington County Free Fair.

Things begin with Entry Day, tomorrow, Tuesday with judging on Wednesday.

4-H and FFA boys and girls will be showing their livestock such as horses, beef and dairy cattle, swine, sheep and goats plus rabbits and poultry.

Anyone can participate in the open exhibits from fruits and vegatables, art, photography, clothing, needlework, crafts and science projects.

The Washington County Free Fair is open to the public on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Special events include the Cattle Women's Pie and Basket Auction is on Thursday evening at 6pm with the Pet Show on Friday evening.

Special music will be provided Thursday evening by the Garrett Brown Band and on Friday evening with Sheriff Owen.

For More Information, Log On To http://countycourthouse.org/caffeine/uploads/files/FairBook2021.pdf

North Room Cafeteria Schedule:

Thursday, September 9, 2021

Copan Aggies

Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. - Dinner: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Menu: Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy and Green Beans

***********************************************

Friday, September 10, 2021

4-H Parent Volunteer Association

Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. - Dinner: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Menu will be posted.

************************************************

Saturday, September 11, 2021

Bartlesville Indian Women

Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Menu: Indian Tacos

************************************************

Food Trucks

Open various times with various menus

ALL SUBJECT TO CHANGE