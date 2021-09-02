Posted: Sep 02, 2021 10:43 AMUpdated: Sep 02, 2021 10:43 AM

Garrett Giles

Hope Clinic in Bartlesville will be hosting an open house event on Sunday, Sept. 19, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

The non-profit is in need of hygiene items such as full size shampoo bottles, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap and individual hand sanitizers to help keep its adult patients healthy. Drop off opportunities will be available from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

You can tour Hope Clinic's new building at 101 Sooner Road during the event. If you are interested in volunteering, you can speak with the staff on hand as well. You can even pig out on St. Louis Ribs to help Hope Clinic raise funds for the group's everyday needs.

Hope Clinic's mission is to share God's love by providing quality health care.