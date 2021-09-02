Posted: Sep 02, 2021 10:03 AMUpdated: Sep 02, 2021 10:03 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Public School Foundation (BPSF) is now accepting nomination forms for its annual Educator Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

BPSF Executive Director Blair Ellis said they are in their twelfth year hosting the Educator Hall of Fame. Ellis said this is an event where they try to honor and acknowledge former Bartlesville Public School teachers for all their dedication and passion throughout their careers. She said they also aim to honor these educators for the impact they have made on the community and on our students.

Ellis said they normally induct two to three retired teachers into the Educator Hall of Fame every spring. She said those nominations come from you and the rest of the community.

To fill out a form, you can click on the link here or drop by Bartlesville's Education Service Center at 1100 SW Jennings Avenue. Nomination forms are due on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

BPSF's Educator Hall of Fame generally takes place in late-March or early-April at the Bartlesville Community Center. Ellis said a date for the next event is still to be determined.

Pictured are the 2021 Inductees: Marilyn Blackburn, Sandy Bliss and Betty Turk (posthumously)