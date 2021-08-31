Posted: Aug 31, 2021 2:46 PMUpdated: Aug 31, 2021 2:47 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Nutrition Department has had a 2017 Ford Explorer at its disposal for five years, but only 3,000 miles have been put on the vehicle. District One Commissioner Randall Jones recommended that other county departments use this vehicle when needed, but Nutrition Director Kyme Vincent said it won't be long before they will need to use that as a permanent vehicle.

Jones said a year ago, the Board offered Vincent an opportunity to trade out the Ford Explorer for a new cargo van so that they could give the Explorer to the E-911 Department. Instead, Vincent decided to continue driving the old van and the E-911 Department purchased a new vehicle.

Vincent said she hopes to add another position through grant money she has received and that person will utilize that truck on a daily basis.