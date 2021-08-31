Posted: Aug 31, 2021 10:45 AMUpdated: Aug 31, 2021 10:45 AM

Ty Loftis

In coordination with the OU Health Breast Health Network, the Fairfax Community Center will have a mobile mammogram unit in Fairfax next Wednesday. Fairfax Community Hospital CEO, Hunter Thoms comments on how important these mobile units are in areas such as Fairfax:

“Access to health technologies is limited, particularly in rural Oklahoma. Through our partnership with OU Health, we can offer preventative health care to people living in rural areas. Many women in remote communities do not have access to facilities that provide mammograms.”

Patients will need to bring photocopies of their insurance, a photo ID and contact information for their healthcare provider. Masks will be required for everyone in attendance.

(Photo Courtesy of OU Health Services)