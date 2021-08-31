Posted: Aug 31, 2021 10:41 AMUpdated: Aug 31, 2021 10:43 AM

Garrett Giles

The Board of Washington County Commissioners have received numerous emails lately regarding vaccine passports and the desire not to mandate them.

Commissioner Mike Dunlap has reassured everyone that they have no authority to make that call. Dunlap said the Commissioners have no intent to mandate vaccine passports. He said that is not their responsibility and he reminded everyone of that when he replied to the emails.

Commissioner Mitch Antle said he has received five emails regarding vaccine passports as well. He said he would expect more of these emails.

According to Commissioner Antle, he said the emails seem to have originated from Americans for Limited Government (ALG) out of Fairfax, Virginia. He said constituents only have to provide their name, address and contact information in order for ALG to send their local elected officials an email on their behalf.

Commissioner Antle told other elected officials to respond to these generated emails with a generated response. He said Washington County will step in where they can if the State of Oklahoma overreaches on the vaccine passport front.