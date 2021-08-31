Posted: Aug 31, 2021 9:28 AMUpdated: Aug 31, 2021 10:04 AM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma is not the healthiest state but here in Bartlesville Bartlesville Public Library's Literacy Services is trying to turn that around locally with their Health Literacy programs starting soon.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION , Joanie Elmore with Literacy Services announced a nice list of programs for healthier eating and for exercising.

One of the cooking programs "In the Kitchen w/ Susan" which is a free program consists of eight healthy cooking classes on the forst Tuesday of the month at noon. Susan is a local restaurateur with many years of cooking experience. Susan loves to share with us how she has made healthy cooking easy in her own home and brings her best ideas and practices to make us all better chefs.

Another cooking program is Cooking Smart w/ Barb. This free program consists of eight healthy cooking classes. on Thursdays at noon.Barb Kelley posesses wonderful culinary skills, recipes and stellar knowledge of new creative cooking choices.

For a full list of cooking, exercise and even classes onb insurance, log onto https://www.bartlesville.lib.ok.us/event/monday-citizenship-free-classes-at-the-bartlesville-public-library/2021-08-31/ for more information

Joanie Elmore reminds that citizenship classes are held on Tuesdays @ 10 am and Wednesdays @ 5:30 pm on the second floor of the Bartlesville Public Library in the Literacy Services office. These classes are FREE and open to the public. Please contact the Bartlesville Literacy Services office at 918.338.4179 for more information.