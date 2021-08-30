Posted: Aug 30, 2021 2:36 PMUpdated: Aug 30, 2021 2:38 PM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Lions Club presented their Flags for First Graders on Friday, Aug. 27 at St. John Catholic School.

The Lions Club holds Flags for First Grarders ceremonies across the nation.

Each ceremony begins by displaying a large American flag and conducting a solemn Pledge of Allegiance. The Lions then discuss the history of our flag and a question and answer session where the students get to volunteer their thoughts and demonstrate their knowedge of the flag. It is amazing what some of these young folks know about our nation's flag!

The flags come with a small wooden stand that also displays the Lion's logo. Each student comes foward after the presentation and receives their flag from a Lions Club member.

The students also receive a brochure produced by the Lions that gives a history of our flag and the rules governing its display. Lions believe that establishing a firm foundation of patriotism is an important part of supporting the education of our youth.

Pictured with Lions Mayri Hebert, Evelyn Hightower and Scott Williams are Ms. Lewis' first grade twins. The twins are Georgia and Naomi Schumacher. (photo: Evelyn Hightower)