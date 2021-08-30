Posted: Aug 30, 2021 1:46 PMUpdated: Aug 30, 2021 1:46 PM

Garrett Giles

An Owasso Police Officer passes away after his battle with COVID-19.

According to a release from the Owasso Police Department, the OPD is mourning the loss of Officer Edgar "Buddy" Pales. Buddy was a 28 year police veteran in Owasso. The officer succumbed to complications associated with COVID-19 while in the hospital at 3:07 p.m. on Sunday, August 29.

"All our thoughts and prayers are with the Pales family during this difficult time, and our officers and staff ask for prayers and strength during this time. Godspeed Buddy, we love you, you will be missed...," the OPD release further stated.