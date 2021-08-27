Posted: Aug 27, 2021 1:44 PMUpdated: Aug 27, 2021 1:45 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Rotary Club has announced its 2021-2022 scholarship essay contest for seniors in the Bartlesville area.

Students enrolled as Bartlesville, Dewey, Copan, Caney Valley, Wesleyan Christian School, and home-schooled seniors will have an opportunity to stand out based upon their writing, creativity, research and knowledge of Rotary.

In addition to submitting an approximately 500-word essay, finalists will be asked to read their essay to the noon Rotary club members during a lunch meeting in 2022. Essays will be judged by a panel of Rotary members, and the winner notified during a final school assembly.

Essays of high quality have the opportunity to receive a scholarship of $250 up to $1,000. Of particular importance for the essay will be originality, imagination, and content, as well as incorporation of one of the required essay topics.

The deadline for entries must be received by 5:00 p.m. on October 15, 2021.

Complete contest rules, topics, and application guidelines are found on the organization's website under the scholarship essay tab at BartlesvilleRotary.org.