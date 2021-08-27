Posted: Aug 27, 2021 10:23 AMUpdated: Aug 27, 2021 10:24 AM

Garrett Giles

Governor Kevin Stitt issued an Executive Order on Friday, Aug. 27, directing all American and Oklahoma flags on state property to be flown at half-staff immediately to honor the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack that took place Thursday in Kabul, Afghanistan. The order states that flags should remain lowered until 5 p.m. on Aug. 30.

In a statement, Gov. Stitt said:

“Sarah and I grieve with the families of the brave U.S. service members who were killed and all the victims of this terrible attack. I ask Oklahomans to continue to pray for those who lost loved ones and for all the U.S. military members who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way to protect and defend our freedom all over the world.”