Posted: Aug 25, 2021 2:53 PMUpdated: Aug 25, 2021 2:53 PM

Ty Loftis

As people continue to find ways to protect themselves against the coronavirus, one thing some Oklahoman's are turning to is a cow de-worming medicine, invermecticin. Health officials say this is dangerous and Mary Clarke with the Oklahoma State Medical Association says humans shouldn't use the medication in any circumstance.

Dating back to May, there have been 10 poison related calls due to people taking invermecticin. Diarrhea and vomiting are two main side affects from the medication and you could also experience dizziness, blood pressure issues and cardiac rhythm changes.