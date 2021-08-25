Posted: Aug 25, 2021 2:11 PMUpdated: Aug 25, 2021 2:11 PM

Max Gross

The City of Bartlesville announced planned lane closures will occur near the hospital beginning next Monday. Crews will be facilitating the Frank Phillips Water Line project in the area near Burch Avenue on the north side of Frank Phillips Boulevard.

Only traffic turning northbound onto Burch from Frank Phillips Boulevard will be permitted. It is anticipated the lanes will be reopened in a few weeks. The project began in February and will likely be ongoing until the end of the calendar year. Two old water lines are being replaced as part of the project.

City engineer Micah Siemers said the type of concrete that is being used will expedite the repairs so that lanes can reopen as soon as possible.