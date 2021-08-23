Posted: Aug 23, 2021 10:46 AMUpdated: Aug 23, 2021 10:49 AM

Garrett Giles

A parkway will be dedicated to a beloved educator and friend at Madison Middle School in Bartlesville next week.

School officials invite the public to join them on Monday, Aug. 30 at 8:30 a.m. at Madison Middle School as they dedicate the Lisa G. Johnson Memorial Parkway. Madison will hold this event in coordination with the Johnson family.

During an interview in September 2020 about Lisa and the parkway space, Madison Principal Joey Eidson spoke highly of Lisa and her impact on the school. Eidson said Lisa welcomed every single family and student to the building while assuming the role of registrar for the school. He said every child that enrolled at Madison came to Lisa; she was the face of Madison.

Rick, an educator at Madison, also spoke with us and said he got to see Lisa's impact as a co-worker and a husband. Rick said he could see at school and at home how much each student at Madison meant to her. He said his wife always wanted to do right by the kids and make sure they were all being taken care of, going to any extreme to ensure that any student that passed her desk felt loved and had the opportunity to do something great.

After a long fight with cancer, Lisa passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Madison will honor Lisa by naming the sidewalk from the back of Madison to the neighborhood where she lived the Lisa G. Johnson Parkway. The dedication next Monday will held at the parkway entrance closest to the back of the school.