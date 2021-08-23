Posted: Aug 23, 2021 10:27 AMUpdated: Aug 23, 2021 10:27 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners signed a resolution to seek out funds and partner with the Nowata Industrial Board. The sides will work together in attempt to find opportunities to bring businesses and industry to Nowata County and its cities.

Robert Jobe presented the idea to the commissioners on behalf of the industrial board. Jobe said that there are new funds available that could help the county.

Representatives from the board, the commissioners and Grand Gateway all acknowledged that funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and other avenues are more available now than they have ever been. Jobe believes these grant funds would be a major infrastructural investment for the county.

Ed Crone with Grand Gateway was present at the meeting. He said projects that are already planned out and prepared to begin are more likely to be approved for grant funding.

No specific plans for projects have been formulated yet. However, Crone says that laying out a plan will help streamline the process for receiving and applying grant funds.