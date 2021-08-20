Posted: Aug 20, 2021 2:19 PMUpdated: Aug 20, 2021 3:05 PM

Garrett Giles

A green space in Bartlesville has become a hidden gem that has provided vibrant life and endless excitement to the downtown area.

Val Callaghan, the Bartlesville Community Center's (BCC) Managing Director, said no one could truly imagine how popular Tower Center at Unity Square could be when it opened during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. She said the future looks bright for Unity Square.

Even with the space and staff available to make events at Unity Square great, Callaghan said it would not be possible without incredible sponsors that invest so much into the park. Callaghan said sponsors provide the funding that brings the bands in that have made events at Unity Square in the past year so special. She said they wouldn't have the funding without their sponsors. She said they believe the events at the space will only get better year after year.

Callaghan said they hope to draw in more sponsors and possibly some big headliner bands/shows to the area in the future. She said they always want to make events at Unity Square free to the public and family friendly.

The Sizzlin' Summer Series at Unity Square, which is in its second season, is put on by the BCC and made possible by sponsors like Arvest Bank, the Doenges Family of Autos, Stumpff Funeral Home, Truity Credit Union and Visit Bartlesville. Callaghan they bring in bands from out of town to perform in outdoor concerts that are free to the public. She said they also partner with local arts groups like Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra (BSO).

Callaghan said they kicked off the 2021 Sizzlin' Summer Series in June. She said they opened the new "Native Color" art installation and interactive water feature by Kansas City native Amie Jacobsen at that time. Approximately 400 people attended that concert event.

In July, the Sizzlin' Summer Series focused on Hometown Heroes. Callaghan said the event focused on all the people that put in hard work before, during and even after the coronavirus pandemic. She said they also partnered with BSO for a pop concert and laser light show that drew in over 700 people.

The Sizzlin' Summer Series saw less attendees in August, however, with approximately 300 people enjoying "Salsa North of Tulsa." A popular band out of Tulsa named "Zodiac" performed that night in this Latin-themed event.

Callaghan said the concert series will conclude for the season on Friday, Sept. 3. She said the event will take place from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. A jazz quintet will perform. There will be plenty of kid's activities (i.e. a DJ dance party, balloons, face painting, and bubbles). You can even enjoy food and drinks from The Plaza Restaurant at the Price Tower Arts Center nearby.

Unity Square is available for your private events as well. Callaghan said you can check the calendar today to see if the space is available for your private birthday party, church event or other function. She said they have great rates for the space.

The space is free to the public if the park is not contracted to someone else. Callaghan said the best way to check the calendar if you're wanting to rent the space is to call the Bartlesville Community Center at 918.337.2787. She said there is also a calendar on the BCC's website.

The Bartlesville Community Center is open weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Callaghan said that is the best time to reach them in their offices in-person.