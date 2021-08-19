Posted: Aug 19, 2021 10:45 AMUpdated: Aug 19, 2021 10:45 AM

Garrett Giles

U.S. Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford joined Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee along with 43 of their Republican colleagues to send a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland. The letter requests an update on the status of Special Counsel John Durham’s inquiry into Crossfire Hurricane and to ensure the investigation is seen to completion.

In the letter, the senators wrote :

“The truth pursued by this investigation is necessary to ensure transparency in our intelligence agencies and restore faith in our civil liberties. Thus, it is essential that the Special Counsel’s ongoing review should be allowed to continue unimpeded and without undue limitations. To that end, we ask that you provide an update on the status of Special Counsel Durham’s inquiry and that the investigation’s report be made available to the public upon completion.”

The letter is also cosigned by Senators Pat Toomey (R-PA), Rick Scott (R-FL), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Rand Paul (R-KY), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Deb Fischer (R-NE), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), James Risch (R-ID), Roy Blunt (R-MO), Ted Cruz (R-TX), John Thune (R-SD), Tim Scott (R-SC), John Cornyn (R-TX), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Mike Lee (R-UT), John Kennedy (R-LA), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Richard Shelby (R-AL), Richard Burr (R-NC), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), James Inhofe (R-OK), John Barrasso (R-WY), John Boozman (R-AR), Steve Daines (R-MT), Roger Wicker (R-MS), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Mike Braun (R-IN), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Todd Young (R-IN), John Hoeven (R-ND), Josh Hawley (R-MO), and Ron Johnson (R-WI).

You can read the text of the letter here.