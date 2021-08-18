Posted: Aug 18, 2021 9:40 AMUpdated: Aug 18, 2021 10:35 AM

Garrett Giles

Work on Bison Road from Tuxedo Boulevard to Durham Road in Washington County is complete.

Washington County Commissioner Mike Bouvier said the project was initially put on the table in the spring of 2016. Bouvier said the completion of Bison Road has been a long time coming.

Bouvier said he is also glad they were able to convince the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Paragon Construction to add breakdown lanes/bicycle lanes along Bison. He said they want people, especially bicyclists to feel safe on the road.

The breakdown lanes/bicycle lanes are approximately four-feet wide. Bouvier said the new road will be great for the residents that live in the area as well. He said the local residents had to deal with dirt and dust for quite some time.

Commissioner Bouvier said Durham Road will be closed for another 120 days as crews continue work from Durham to North 3980 Road, weather permitting. He said crews will redo Durham a mile to the west until they reach N3980.

The strech of Durham to N3980 will connect to Washington County District One's project from N3980 to County Road 1400, which heads back to U.S. Highway 75. Bouvier said he will see if the Washington County Sheriff’s Office can monitor speeding in the area. He said they will also see if they can have a posted speed sign of 45 miles per hour on Bison Road.

Bouvier said he has had a great time working with all the entities that have been involved with the project. He said he has been very pleased with everyone's work.